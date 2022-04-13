Chamber of Deputies Speaker to carry out visit in Kiev on April 27 (official sources)

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, will carry out a visit in Kiev, on April 27, according to official sources from the Chamber of Deputies.

The visit, which will take place as an invitation addressed by the president of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, will mainly take place in the field and will encompass several war-torn areas, including zones where the Russian army committed atrocities, according to the quoted source, Agerpres.ro informs.

The purpose of this visit is tied to the role that our country will have in the plan of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, the same sources specified.

The Chamber of Deputies Speaker could deliver a speech in the Ukrainian Rada, the official sources mentioned.