Chamber of Deputies wants to open bicycle station, electric car charging one

The Chamber of Deputies intends to implement two pilot projects to install automated racks and a bicycle station, as well as an electric car charging station.

The Chamber of Deputies, in partnership with the Green Revolution Association, wants to start a collaboration agreement aimed at promoting alternative transport among employees and representatives of the Chamber, as well as the general public, shows a memorandum approved on Wednesday by the Permanent Bureau of Chamber of Deputies.

The project entails locating automated multi-storey racks and a bicycle station near Parliament, Agerpres informs.

There would be an electric / hybrid car charging station - this being the second project.

There will also be a monthly media coverage of the results obtained through public conferences that will also facilitate the media coverage of the need to encourage alternative transport, the memorandum also states.