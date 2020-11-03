Chamber passes bill creating June 4 Trianon Treaty Day in opposition to President Iohannis

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill, 175 to 23 and 85 abstentions, declaring June 4 Trianon Treaty Day, in opposition to President Klaus Iohannis's request to Parliament to re-examine the bill.

The bill regulates the declaration of June 4 as Trianon Treaty Day and provides for the possibility of organising national and local cultural, educational and scientific events to raise public awareness of the significance and importance of the treaty. Central and local administrations, non-governmental organisations and civil society leaders can contribute to the organisation of events by providing material and logistical support. At the same time, the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation and the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation may include in their programmes cultural programmes or aspects from events dedicated to this holiday.

On May 13, the Chamber of Deputies passed the bill as the decision-making body and sent it to Iohannis for the promulgation. Iohannis filed a constitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court, but the court ruled against the objection.

Subsequently, the head of state sent the law back to the Parliament for re-examination.

In motivating the request for re-examination, Iohannis says the bill generated numerous criticisms, both from experts and from non-governmental organisations. "The reactions triggered at the level of the civil society, as well as their magnitude, highlighted the fact that this bill, as adopted by Parliament, does not represent the result of an authentic and consistent process of public consultation and debate," the request also reads. The president considered that it is necessary for Parliament to reconsider the bill by resuming the entire deliberative process and initiating a broad analysis and consultation, involving specialists, historians, researchers, teachers, academics, educational institutions, public institutions, leaders of the civil society.

The Chamber of Deputies is again the decision-making body in this case.