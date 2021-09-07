 
     
Chamber passes bill on vulnerable consumers to apply from November 1

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed, as a decision-making body, a bill on vulnerable consumers establishing that the law will apply from November 1, 2021.

There were 281 ayes to no noes and one abstention, Agerpres informs.

