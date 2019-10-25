Chamber Speaker Ciolacu: As son of serviceman, I will fight to right inequities in system

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, conveyed, on Friday, at the Heroes' Cemetery in eastern Buzau, "all the admiration and all respect for what the Army represents for Romania and for each Romanian," emphasizing that he will fight to right in Parliament the inequities that exist in the system, according to Agerpres.

"As the son of a serviceman, I will fight to right in Parliament many of the inequities that exist in the system. And I want to be very clear and say that I am thinking especially of military pensions, that some still try to categorize as special pensions. It's a false discussion, and those who try to promote such things either do not understand what the uniform implies, or are ill-intentioned," said Marcel Ciolacu.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies also said "society will punish sooner or later those who do not respect the military uniform".

"I am glad to see at this event several generations of servicemen that brought honor to the Romanian Army, and my thoughts go to the brave war veterans that I assure of all my gratitude and appreciation for the way in which they served their motherland in the hardest moments," Ciolacu also said.