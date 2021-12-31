Chamber Speaker: I see in 2022 a year of rightful hope, that we'll exit pandemic in solidarity

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman and Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu on Friday has sent a message to Romanians on the occasion of the New Year, saying that he sees in 2022 a year of rightful hope, adding that "we'll still go through some complicated months before we can be sure that everything that was tougher has been overcome."

"We are ending a complicated year today, in which we assumed responsibility of governance at a hard time for Romania, as PSD has done before. We did this to be able to take as fast as possible the just social measures especially for the people with low incomes, so they can have a minimum protection during winter. We'll be honest with Romanians in 2022 as well. We have before us a year in which we'll still go through some complicated months before we can be sure that what was tougher has been overcome. Nonetheless we have many reasons to believe the process of stabilising the country will decisively be consolidated and that Romania will return on its way to normalcy," Marcel Ciolacu said in a message posted on his Facebook page, agerpres reports.The PSD Chairman sees in 2022 "a year of rightful hope.""That is why I see in 2022 a year of rightful hope. The hope that we'll exit the pandemic in solidarity and open to dialogue, with schools functioning normally and millions of employees going to work normally. The hope that we'll be able to use intelligently all country's resources and riches to have the necessary means to raise the living standard of Romanians. The hope that we'll be able to see again in good health our grandparents, parents and children or grandchildren and that we can meet our dear friends any time we want. I wish all of you a 2022 in which your dreams, hopes and plans come true exactly as you wish. I wish you a year with good health, prosperity and understanding, a year in which we always think how to improve our lives and our country's live a little bit every day. Happy New Year to all Romanians!," Ciolacu also said.