Chamber votes to strip former AgriMin Chesnoiu of parliamentary immunity

Gov.ro
adrian chesnoiu

The Judiciary Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday cast an 18 to 3 vote for stripping lawmaker Adrian Chesnoiu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a former minister of agriculture, of parliamentary immunity, according to parliamentary sources.

Chesnoiu participated in the meeting, which took place without media access.

On June 23, the attorney general sent to the Chamber of Deputies a report by the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA) requesting the criminal investigation of Adrian Chesnoiu, then agriculture minister.

According to the DNA report, the notification considers the investigation of the crimes of instigation allowing access of unauthorised persons to information that is not intended for the public, in order to obtain undue benefits for another, and abuse of office when a civil servant gets undue benefits for self or another.

Subsequently, Chesnoiu announced that he was stepping down as the agriculture minister and suspending himself from PSD. He also called on MEPs to vote for him being stripped of parliamentary immunity.

AGERPRES

