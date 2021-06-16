Chamber's Rozalia Biro: Romania - Turkey direct bilateral dialogue needs to be stepped up

Romania - Turkey parliamentary and economic cooperation can be intensified and the direct bilateral dialogue needs to be stepped up, chairperson of the Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee, deputy of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Rozalia-Ibolya Biro declared after a meeting with Turkey's ambassador in Bucharest, Fusun Aramaz.

"Turkey is a key partner for Romania, both at bilateral and regional level. Turkey is an important NATO ally on Black Sea issues; together we can contribute to the efficient management of regional challenges," Biro said during the meeting that took place on June 8 at the Palace of Parliament.

Citing the good relations between Romania and Turkey, Rozalia Biro expressed her intention to see dialogue and bilateral and regional cooperation expanded, given the strategic partnership signed in 2011 "which ensures a solid relationship of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors."

Turkey's ambassador Fusun Aramaz welcomed the good state of bilateral relations and expressed the desire for intensified contacts in the most important areas, especially in economy, as there is still a huge growth potential despite the already very good relations. Also, the diplomat reminded that her country has received positive signals in the EU-Turkey relationship, stating that Romania's support is also expected in this regard.

In this context, Rozalia Biro pointed out that the European Council's statement in March this year paves the way for the development of dialogue and cooperation with Turkey "based on a gradual, proportionate and reversible approach", as well as for a positive dynamic, with "a sustainable constructive behavior in Turkey."

During the meeting, the two officials also discussed the unprecedented health situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time highlighted the need for continued dialogue and the importance of finding the best ways for the two countries' cooperation on the parliamentary dimension. In this context, they agreed to organize an online meeting between the foreign affairs committees of the two states' Chambers of Deputies.