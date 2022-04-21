Chapters by Cristina Batlan, Musette co-founder, a women entrepreneurs dedicated project

Cristina Batlan, co-founder of the Musette footwear brand, launches a project dedicated to women entrepreneurs in Romania, which will offer them opportunities for professional development and will help build strong relationships with social and business communities.

The project is addressed to women owners of start-ups, owners of companies operating in the creative industry, engaged in management positions that want to make the transition to entrepreneurship and not only.

"2022 unleashes a workforce that reappears from social isolation and renews a global economy hit hard by two years of the pandemic. It shows us that in difficult times, true leadership comes to the surface with a renewed vigor. Cristina Batlan, the co-founder of the Musette footwear brand, an imposing figure who entered the business world from a very young age, launches a development program, called Chapters by Cristina Batlan, dedicated to women entrepreneurs in Romania, who want to make healthy and knowledgeable choices for their professional evolution", informs a press release issued to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the co-founder of Musette has been included several times in the Forbes Top of the most influential women in Romania. The Musette brand reached, in 2022, 3 factories, dozens of stores in Romania and abroad, 600 employees, but also a business figure of over 20 million euros. Nowadays, she has become more known to the Romanian public due to her participation in the show "Empire of the Lions", where she is one of the jurors.

The initiative developed by Cristina Batlan is dedicated to the promotion and development of talented women in Romania. The event is at its first edition, dedicated to the fields of beauty, fashion & art, and the topics are discussed alongside the specialists, in which Cristina Batlan believes and in which she has found answers over time, such as Daiana Anghel, Monica Barladeanu, Domnica Margescu, Stephan Pelger, Adonis Enache and others.

Some of these leaders will share their hard-won thoughts and perspectives at the Chapters by Cristina Batlan conference, on April 28, 2022, at Sheraton Hotel Bucharest. This event brings into the spotlight the businesswomen whose story, courage and experience represent a rich source of inspiration for women in Romania.

Also on April 28, a conference will be held where a unique collection of women business leaders will be brought together to promote inclusion, gender diversity and to bridge the gap of inequality. Through panels full of life and interactive experiences, the half-day event hosted by Chapters by Cristina Batlan will unlock new thoughts and expand perspectives, creating, at the same time, an intimate community for women who develop in their careers and want to expand their sphere of influence.