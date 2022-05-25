 
     
Charles, Prince of Wales, welcomed by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown

Reuters
printul charles

Charles, Prince of Wales, on a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, was received by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, at Elisabeta Palace.

On arrival, the Prince of Wales was greeted by Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

Earlier, Prince Charles was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Presidential Palace and had a meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at Victoria Palace of Government.

In the afternoon, accompanied by the Romanian Crown Custodian, the Prince of Wales will visit the Ukrainian Refugee Center at Romexpo to see the Romanian authorities' response to the recent humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The Prince of Wales also visited Elisabeta Palace in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Since 1998, Charles, Prince of Wales has been present in our country almost every year.AGERPRES

