Chief of Defence Staff - at NATO Military Committee in Greece

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, will participate, during the period of September 17-19, in the meeting of the heads of defence within the NATO Military Committee, which will take place in Athens, Greece.

According to MApN (Ministry of National Defence), for the duration of one year, the Military Committee, the highest military authority of the North-Atlantic Alliance, meets twice at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and once in a member state of the Alliance, giving the possibility to the heads of Defence to tackle problems of strategic importance.

Within the conference there will be talks regarding operations, missions and allied activities, the Alliance's posture of deterrence and defence and will establish ways of implementing the concept of "Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area" and "NATO's Warfighting Capstone Concept". Furthermore, the Military Committee will analyse the "NATO 2030" initiative with the military implications and its opportunities, MApN informs through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

At the meeting, which will be led by the chairman of the Military Committee, admiral Rob Bauer, there will also be the supreme commander of the Allied Forces in Europe (SACEUR), general Tod D. Wolters, and the Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation (SACT), General Andre Lanata, Agerpres.ro confirms.

The Military Committee of the North-Atlantic Alliance has the role of supplying recommendations to the North-Atlantic Council regarding the ways NATO can respond to the global security challenges.