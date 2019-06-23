Chief of Defence Staff Gral Ciuca: Strategic partnership with US is Romania's security profile's ground

The strategic partnership with the United States of America along the commitments taken within the NATO and the European Union, are the ground of the security profile of Romania, on Saturday evening said the chief of the Chief of Defence Staff Gral Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca at a meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters, a press release by the National Defence Minister (MApN) sent to AGERPRES reads.

The two officials met in southeastern Bordusani, County of Ialomita, on the occasion of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Saber Guardian 19 exercise.

The topics addressed by the two dignitaries focused the way the Saber Guardian 19 exercise unfolded and the training targets of the drill were accomplished, since the drill is in the two generals' opinion, a materialisation of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership's provisions, a demonstration of the unity, solidarity, cohesion, high training level, organisation, equipment and allied forces inter-operability of the forces involved.

Moreover, the need of a strong presence in the Black Sea region, the granting of the military support in Afghanistan and the furthering of the military cooperation between Romania and the United States of America, as strategic partners were brought to mind.

General Ciuca thanked for the support given within the strategic partnership and for the US distinct contribution to the speedy implementation of the decisions made at the Warsaw and Brussels summits regarding the allied posture on the Alliance's entire eastern flank, that also includes the tailored Forward Presence, tFP, in the Black Sea region, the MApN release adds.

General Wolters thanked Romania for its strong commitment with the Alliance, for hosting the Saber Guardian 19 and reasserted the US intention to develop the military relationship with Romania materialised this year among other things, by executing as a first real firing with the Patriot systems at southeastern Capul Midia.