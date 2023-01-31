Chief of Defence Staff of Canada, general Wayne Eyre decorated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed a series of decoration decrees on Tuesday, among those decorated being the Chief of the Defence Staff in Canada, general Wayne Eyre, the Presidential Administration informs.

The Romanian head of state conferred the Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander, with peace insignia, for the military, to general Wayne Eyre as a sign of "high appreciation of the sustained interest in our country and the constant support granted to Romania, for the promotion of cooperation at the international level with a view to successfully address the challenges of the new millennium", Agerpres informs.

President Iohannis also decorated other people and a foundation. Thus, the head of state conferred the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Knight, Category A "Literature", to the writer Dana Grigorcea (Swiss Confederation), as a sign of "appreciation for the dedication and professionalism she showed, for her entire literary work, for her personal contribution to the affirmation of Romanian cultural values both in the country and abroad".

The Botnar Foundation (Swiss Confederation) was decorated with the Order Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment in the rank of Knight as a sign of "appreciation and gratitude for the active involvement it has shown in a series of programs dedicated to vulnerable children and families, public health and the development of the quality of life of young people in the urban environment".

The head of state awarded the Order Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment in the rank of Officer to Antonia Isabella Frick (Principality of Liechtenstein) as a sign of "appreciation for the entire activity within the YANA Charitable Foundation, for the initiation, financing and implementation of projects in the social field, as well as for the promotion of Romania's image abroad".

Furthermore, president Klaus Iohannis conferred the Order of Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment in the rank of Knight to Pascal Praz (Swiss Confederation), as a sign of "appreciation and gratitude for the long-term involvement he showed in educational, cultural, health and sports programs, contributing, in this way, to the development of relations between the national, regional and local authorities in Romania and the Swiss Confederation".

The head of state conferred the Order Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment in the rank of Knight to Ana - Gabriela Mateiu as a sign of "appreciation for the personal contribution within the YANA Charitable Foundation, for the initiation and implementation of some projects in the social field, as well as for the promotion of Romania's image abroad".