Chief of Defence Staff - on official visit to Poland until Friday

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, pays an official visit to the Republic of Poland from Wednesday to Friday, at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Rajmund T. Andrzejc, agerpres reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes topics aimed at strengthening cooperation between the armed forces, in the existing context of excellent military ties, established in NATO and EU formats, as well as in the strategic partnership between the two countries, informs a Defence Ministry (MApN) release.

The program of the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff to the Republic of Poland also includes participation in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw's Pilsudski Square. Also, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu will visit allied structures of the North-East Multinational Corps, as well as the Romanian contingent deployed in Poland for the mission of ensuring a consolidated presence on the North-East flank of the Alliance.