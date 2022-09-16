Chief of Defense Staff, at NATO Military Committee meeting, in Tallinn

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, is participating, from Friday to Sunday, in the meeting of the Military Committee of NATO, in the format of the Chiefs of Defense, organized in Estonia, in Tallinn, a press release from the ministry reads.

The heads of Defense will hold discussions regarding the evolution of the security environment, the implementation of the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid, as well as the ongoing missions and operations of the Alliance.

Another topic is the promotion of diversification and innovation within the structure of allied forces, in support of multi-domain operations and digitization, Agerpres informs.

The heads of Defense from Sweden and Finland are participating for the first time as guests at the meeting in the capital of Estonia.