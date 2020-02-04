Chief of Defense Staff, French ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral Partnership's defense dimension

Romania's Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and Secretary of State for Defense policy, Planning and Foreign relations Simona Cojocaru met on Monday with French ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, and General Thierry Carlier - International Development Director in the French Defense Ministry's Directorate General of Armaments.According to a release of the Defense Ministry, "special emphasis was placed during the talks on strengthening the Romania - France Strategic Partnership on the defense dimension, with focus on the military-technical field, in order to exploit the cooperation opportunities opened in the context of the unfolding endowment programs".
The sides also agreed on the importance of continuing the political-military dialogue on topics of common interest on the NATO and EU agenda, with a view to harmonizing national positions.
Also included on the agenda of the meeting was bilateral cooperation on the allied strengthened presence on NATO's eastern flank and industrial cooperation in projects carried out under the aegis of the Common Security and Defense Policy.
AGERPRES