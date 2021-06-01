Chief of Defense Staff: Noble Jump 21 - the most important training sequence of Steadfast Defender exercise

Noble Jump (NOJP) 21, the most important training sequence carried out in Romania as part of the Steadfast Defender 21 exercise, has once again proven that the Romanian military are ready to deal with risks and threats, as well as to promote international peace, Chief of Romania's Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu said on Tuesday at the Cincu shooting range, where he attended the Distinguished Visitors' Day.

Petrescu stressed that the exercise was based on a fictitious but realistic scenario, "with field activities giving the troops the opportunity to reach a high level of training."

According to Lieutenant General Petrescu, 4,000 troops from 12 allied countries - Romania, Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US - participated in the exercise at the Cincu National Training Range.

"I want to emphasize the special contribution to the exercise of the Turkish Army, which provided the majority of the joint very high reaction forces. A special role was also played by the command of the Multinational Division South-East. Various military structures from several allied nations participated, but they all work as an integrated body. This is the image we have all seen today," the Defense Staff chief said.

He also pointed out that for the Romanian Army, this exercise was "an important opportunity to verify the training level of the troops, to improve procedures so that they are permanently adapted to security requirements".

"And, last but not least, this was an important professional opportunity to strengthen our cohesion and interoperability. We can conclude that the Romanian Forces are ready for the fundamental mission of defending the country. (...) We are capable to face risks and threats, to promote international peace," said Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu.

In his turn, commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Admiral Robert P. Burke, mentioned that the exercise consisted of the deployment of allied forces by land, air and sea, to the territory of Romania and concluded that the participating servicemen have shown that they are ready to respond to any threat at any time.

This exercise confirms that our NATO reaction forces are well trained, prepared, able to work together, to respond to any threat and any aggression, anytime, said Admiral Robert P. Burke.

The Noble Jump 21 exercise, planned by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and led by the Naples Joint Forces Command, is the third stage of the NATO Steadfast Defender 21 exercise that contains training and instruction sequences for NATO forces by their deployment to Romania on a very short notice.

Tactical live-fire exercises were carried out today at Cincu by troops of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), and a static exhibition of military hardware was also presented.

Noble Jump 21 unfolded between May 19 and June 2, the final event being the Distinguished Visitors' Day which took place on Tuesday.