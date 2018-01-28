Chief of General Staff to attend United States European Command, in Bratislava

The Chief of General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, will attend on Tuesday the United States European Command (EUCOM) conference in Bratislava, informs a press release issued on Monday by the Ministry of National Defense.

The EUCOM Conference brings together the chiefs of the Central European armies to discuss how the Alliance can best respond to global security challenges. Topical military issues on the agenda include: the latest developments in national and regional security challenges, including the southern and eastern flanks of NATO, the joint training in 2018 to increase interoperability of forces and develop capabilities to respond to the crisis situation, the development of US projects in Europe, and how NATO members and partners can contribute to materialization of allied promoted and agreed initiatives.

Agerpres.