Chief Romanian disaster response officials awarded by DGECHO

The European Union's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DGECHO) has bestowed four awards on chief officers of Romanian bodies directly involved in the continuous training and improvement of disaster response teams deployed by the European Commission in recognition of Romania's merit and support for the EU-MODEX exercise programme, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Amidst the 10th anniversary of EU-MODEX, the four awards were presented to Head of the Emergency Management Directorate (DSU) Raed Arafat, Director General of DSU's Medical Emergency Management General Directorate Calin Alexandru, Inspector General of the Emergency Management General Inspectorate (IGSU) Dan-Paul Iamandi, and First Deputy Inspector General of IGSU Cristian Radu," according to an IGSU press statement released on Thursday.

In 2018, Romania's DSU hosted the international exercise EU-MODEX 2018, rounded up by the most important and complex national exercise, "SEISM 2018" designed to train of all the management, coordination and response bodies at local, regional and national level in case of a major earthquake with multiple victims.

The MODEX programme in Bucharest focused on the coordination and collaboration of medical modules - EMT 1-3, AMP, and MEDEVAC.