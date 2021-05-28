The chairman of the National Committee for coordinating the immunization campaign against COVID, military Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announces that, as of next week, children between 12 and 15 will be able to schedule to be vaccinated, after on Friday, the European Agency of Medicines recommended to authorize the Pfizer BioNRech serum for this age group.

"Good news! Children between 12 and 15 can vaccinate against COVID-19! The European Agency of Medicines recommended today the authorization of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for children between 12 and 15. The data from the studies show a safety profile and very good tolerance, and the efficiency was maximal. In the group of children that were vaccinated there were no cases of COVID-19, in comparison with the unvaccinated children group. Along with this authorization we are taking another step towards normalcy!" Valeriu Gheorghita says on the Ro Vaccinare platform.

He specifies that the vaccination scheme and scheduling options are the same as for the adult population.