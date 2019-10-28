Chinese ambassador urging Romania to harness economic, geographical potentials under advantageous partnerships

In the new global economic context, Romania's economic and geographical potential should be harnessed under beneficial partnerships for both sides China's ambassador to Romania Jiang Yu told AGERPRES after several meetings with the business Maramures County.

"The idea is to fully understand our priorities at the moment between China and Romania, to fully realize Romania's huge potential. On the other hand, we need to find appropriate collaborative partnerships in the future, to implement the actions. The establishment of the Romania-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Maramures branch, means attracting more foreign investment to the county, in order to play the part of linking, interconnecting the demands and firms between the two countries so that we can bring all the energy and power of the participants together, to make this interconnection, to get a synergy of development between the two countries. We want to strengthen our collaboration with them [the Romanian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industries], in particular we can strengthen direct contacts between our companies -business-to-business- and from us, the two national governments will provide the necessary facilities for the business community, appropriate policies and the right legal framework," said Jiang Yu.She added that in the near future Romania could become a true economic partner for China."Romania is a traditional partner of China, but it may become a true collaborative partner in the future. We have signed a memorandum of understanding on interdepartmental collaboration in the framework of The Belt and Road Initiative. We also want to sign a government partnership, it is a decisive act that must be signed first of all. As for interconnection, it is about Asia and Europe, but also in the opposite direction, and Romania is in the process. Romania has always supported interconnection between Asia and Europe, whether in the European Union's strategy policies or China's initiatives. The Chinese side supports our companies to participate in the construction of Romania's transport networks. We really want to capitalise on collaborations under the initiatives, as well as in the 70 plus 1 collaboration format, we can promote bilateral cooperation between China and Romania to a new level," said Jiang Yu.The Chinese diplomat said that Romania has to synchronise its ideas and concepts to "get on the train of development" with China.The Chinese ambassador was delighted to discover Maramures and its ancient traditions, and also people who have preserved their past.At the weekend, the Chinese diplomat was on a three-day tour in Maramures County to attend a meeting with the business community, visited the ATP Exodus group of companies that assemble high capacity trucks in partnership with Power by Weichai of China.She also attended a meeting with the Maramures branch of CCIRC, as well as the opening of a national martial arts competition and visited tourist sites and places of worship.