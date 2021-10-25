Chisinau City's Fountain of Gen. Georgescu P. Ion, reopened on Romanian Army Day

The Fountain of General Georgescu P. Ion, located in Chisinau City's Valea Morilor Park, was reopened and consecrated today, when Romanian Army Day is being celebrated, with Romanian ambassador to Moldova Daniel Ionita attending, Radio Chisinau reports.

Known initially as General Pion's Spring (after General Pavel Ion Georgescu's name abbreviation 'Pion'), the monument was installed in 1937 in honor of the victories of the Romanian Army in the battles of Marasti and Marasesti.

Moldovan historian Anatol Petrenco says that the three plaques with inscriptions at the back of the monument pay tribute to some tragic historical events witnessed by this region, specifically the occupation of Bessarabia, northern Bucovina and Herta by the USSR in summer 1940, and the capturing, torturing and killing between June 1940 and July 1941 of several historical figures whose bodies were found buried at the exit of the park.

"Today we are witnessing the recovery of our historical memory, the recovery of an important monument that was destroyed by the Soviet leadership that occupied these territories," said Anatol Petrenco.

Moldovan Culture Minister Sergiu Prodan said that the restoration of this monument is a step forward in the process of regaining national memory.

"History is a science, but we are now talking about memory. I reiterate the thought that here in Chisinau, aside from the History Institute, we imperatively need an institute of memory. History is about general things, while memory is about concrete people and places, about concrete events we don't have the right to forget. This monument is another step in the restoration of our national memory," Sergiu Prodan underlined.

Romania's ambassador in Chisinau Daniel Ionita said that the actions of the Romanian troops have contributed to building modern Romania and today's army. "I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the troops of the Romanian Force, those in active service, veterans, retirees and the Romanian Army's heroes without whose contribution Romania wouldn't be today a respected EU and NATO member state, a state that is always at the side of the Republic of Moldova along its European path," said the diplomat.

The Fountain of General Georgescu P. Ion was restored based on an an archive photo which has been preserved since 1942, Radio Chisinau reports on its website.