Ciolacu, after PNL-PSD negotiations: Two PM options to be presented to Romania's President

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of the negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Sunday that the country's President is entitled, according to the Constitution, to designate the prime minister, and that the President would be proposed two options.

In a statement to the press, Ciolacu showed that the first option would be the two parties' chairmen filling in this position in rotation. The second option could be designating a prime minister from among the two parties.

"We are going to go to Romania's President with two options and make a decision. You very well know that Romania's President is entitled, according to the Constitution, to designate the prime minister. (...) There is the option, the first one - by rotation, the chairs of the two parties. We'll also see the option agreed by the President. (...) I would want each of us to respect our constitutional duties. This is my approach," Ciolacu pointed out.

Interim Prime Minister and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu, after a new round of PNL - Social Democratic Party (PSD) negotiations at the Palace of Parliament on Sunday, said that there will be several prime minister proposals on behalf of the two parties to be forwarded to President Klaus Iohannis.

"In regards with the prime minister, we have discussed, we'll go to Mr. President with a few options and then we'll come and make them public (...). Instead of having all sorts of pieces of information emerging from sources, when we have a conclusion, we shall present it," said Citu, avoiding to reply to the journalists' question about him being one of the options taken into account for the PM office.

He explained that a date for meeting the president had not been set yet.

"We haven't set a date yet. Today - tomorrow the prime minister matter should be solved. There are several prime minister options. (...) We'll have a meeting at the party to approve the final form of the governance programme. We have agreed that tomorrow there will be the final form of the governance programme. Afterwards, we'll deal with the ruling coalition protocol," Citu highlighted.