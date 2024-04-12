Ciolacu: Electoral alliance with PNL was made for political stability

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that the electoral alliance concluded with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the European Parliament elections has the role of creating political stability in Romania and blocking the rise of extremist parties.

The PSD leader also stated that this alliance with the PNL was not created to help Marcel Ciolacu or Nicolae Ciuca become president of Romania.

"We need political stability. We cannot build without political stability. (...) At the moment we have a governing coalition. We made an electoral alliance regarding Europe, against the populist and extremist parties that come and lie to the Romanians, that come and do not present any alternative. Think that Romania would not be in the EU from tomorrow! We have to explain these things to the Romanians, to make them understand the real danger. We did not make this electoral alliance so that Marcel Ciolacu would become president (of Romania, ed. n.) Even more so we almost didn't do it so that Nicolae Ciuca (becomes president of Romania, idem). We made this electoral alliance for political stability. I'm convinced that Romanians will understand the difficult moment we're all going through," said Ciolacu.

Referring to the relationship with the PNL and the political attacks between the members of the two formations, the leader mentioned that he does not encourage "crossing the red line" in the electoral campaign.