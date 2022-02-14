Ciolacu: Energy minister has a lot to explain

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening that the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, "has a lot to explain" regarding the energy crisis, Agerpres reports.

"I still believe that the minister of energy has a lot to explain as to why this situation has happened. I don't think we are at a time of looking for culprits. We are at a time when we have to come up with solutions because this is what Romanians expect from us," Ciolacu told Digi 24.In this context, Ciolacu mentioned that energy watchdog ANRE no longer has competence in the area of regulating energy and gas prices."ANRE no longer has legal powers in the area of regulating gas or energy prices (...) through an emergency ordinance issued by former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. To clarify the truth, however. I tell you who has the legal powers. I fully support the statement given by the spokesperson of the National Bank - the liberalization of energy prices was chaotic in Romania and was not negotiated responsibly at the European Commission," said the social democrat leader.Asked if he had discussed with the prime minister a possible dismissal of the energy minister, the social democrat leader replied: "I have never discussed this with the prime minister."