Ciolacu: I am sorry president remains on political agenda of a single party, PNL

President Klaus Iohannis remains "on the political agenda of a single party, PNL [the National Liberal Party]", the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu told Wednesday evening a press conference at the PSD headquarters, according to AGERPRES.

"I followed the speech of President Iohannis. It goes on at the same pace, at the beginning of the speech the president is trying to be the president of Romania and then becomes the president of PNL, although today we have had a record number of coronavirus infections. I'm sorry that Mr. President remains in this political regime and on the political agenda of a single party, the PNL. I am still a man of good faith and I hope that in the end the President of Romania will put on the constitutional robe of a president. And not least, I expected him to call on all political forces to have a discussion on the health crisis that Romania is currently facing. We, the PSD, have decided to send in Parliament the best specialists at present in healthcare in Romania to lead this fight and the legislature, a fight that will last. If we can redress certain economic problems, such as the loans of the Orban government and Mr. Citu [Finance minister], which we will all pay in the next 10 years, without knowing where this money was used, the health of Romanians cannot be returned by absolutely anyone," said Ciolacu.

He added that he had talks with other political leaders represented in the Legislature about the date of the parliamentary elections and that he is waiting to see what President Klaus Iohannis will do with the law on the parliamentary elections he has for promulgation.

"We cannot initiate a law with the election date until we have a preliminary law promulgated by the president. If the law is returned to Parliament, we will vote on it again," he said.