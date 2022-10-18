Ciolacu: I demand that Romanian parties in PPE, Renew convince their colleagues Romania deserves to be in Schengen

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President, Marcel Ciolacu demanded that the Romanian parties that are part of the EPP and Renew groups do all they can to convince their colleagues that Romania deserves to enter Schengen, stating that he is worried by the abstentions of their representatives in the European Parliament on the non-legislative resolution voted on Tuesday by which the member states are urged to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the free movement area without delay, told Agerpres.

"A large majority in support of Romania's accession to the Schengen area in the European Parliament! The only political group that voted fully in favor of this resolution was the group of European social democrats! No abstentions, no votes against! This result confirms that the steps taken by the PSD were correct and demonstrates the trust and support we enjoy within our European family. In fact, this resolution was initiated by the S&D group in the European Parliament. I am truly concerned about the abstentions of the representatives from the Renew group and from the EPP. I ask everyone the Romanian parties that are part of the two European political families to take all steps to convince their colleagues that Romania deserves to be in Schengen," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.