Ciolacu: I will be prime minister in May, if PSD considers me the right person

The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, told a press conference that he will take over the position of Prime Minister in May 2023, if the PSD considers him to be the right person.

Asked how he comments on the statements of the Save Romania Union (USR) president, Catalin Drula, according to which he will avoid taking over the position of prime minister in the spring of next year, Ciolacu denied this.

Catalin Drula declared on Tuesday that, in his opinion, at the rotation in May next year, PSD and Marcel Ciolacu will not take over the helm of the Executive, in order not to pay for "bad governance".

"The economy is in an abrupt slowdown, jobs are being lost, consumption is falling. (...) We are entering an economic crisis. My shock is that at PSD and PNL [National Liberal Party], those at the top know this. Let's say that their irresponsibility would somehow has excused them, but they plunged the country into this economic crisis, which will come, with the greatest strength, next year. It is irresponsible, they are not taking any measures for this and the only concern is a political one, who will take the expense account, who will not take the expense account of the crisis. That's why I think that at the May rotation, the PSD and Mr. Ciolacu will not take over the government because it is in the PSD's DNA to run away from the consequences of their own actions," Catalin Drula said in an interview with RFI.AGERPRES