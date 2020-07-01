Ciolacu maintains that Gov't economic relaunch plan is copied from PSD governing program

Acting chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that a large part of the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, drawn up by the Government, copies the governing program of the Social Democrats.

"It's obvious that the program is copied [the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan], I'll give you the one from 2016 and you will compare and you will see - it's copied. Go figure, some passages that the PSD already accomplished are also copied," Ciolacu told a press conference.

He reiterated the intention of the PSD to submit a censure motion in Parliament, but did not say when that would happen.

"In what regards the censure motion, I am telling you that we will submit a censure motion. Moreover, this motion will pass. When we submit a censure motion, the economic program we will come up with in the short term, until the general elections, that we will show to Romanians, to the colleagues in Parliament, but not least to President Iohannis when he takes the decision on whom to designate as Prime Minister - taking this decision within the party is my colleagues' task and mine," the PSD leader mentioned.

Ciolacu stated that submitting a censure motion in an extraordinary session is constitutional.

The interim chair of the PSD participated, on Wednesday, together with the mayor of District 4 of Bucharest, Daniel Baluta, in the inauguration of the Progresul Market.