 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu - meeting with Olaf Scholz: We talked about Romania's accession to Schengen

ciolacu scholz

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting with Olaf Scholz, the Federal Chancellor of Germany, in Spain, on Saturday, the two discussed the economic, social and geopolitical challenges facing the whole of Europe, as well as Romania's accession to Schengen.

"A social-democratic lunch between two friends, with the same thoughts for Europe! I spoke with Olaf Scholz about the economic, social and geopolitical challenges facing the whole of Europe, about the dynamism of our bilateral relationship and about Romania's accession to the Schengen area. I thanked him for Germany's constant support in our legitimate desire to be part of this space! A friend in need, is a friend indeed!'' Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

Marcel Ciolacu is in Malaga, Spain, on Friday and Saturday, to take part in the Congress of European Socialists.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.