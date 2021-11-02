Ciolacu: PSD assumes in this crisis, too, entering government

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is assuming an entry into government and all scenarios remain open, said, on Tuesday, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu.

"It's not the first time we said that the PSD assumes entering government in this crisis, too. We will see what direction things go. (...) We noted that, after another ten days of crisis, some political leaders said clearly that a minority government cannot pass through parliament, which is what we're saying since the start of the crisis, that regardless if it's a USR [Save Romania Union], PNL [National Liberal Party] or PSD government, Romania does not need a minority government now," said Ciolacu, at the headquarters of the PSD.

Asked what the conditions of the Social Democrats are to enter government, Ciolacu answered: "All scenarios remain open and I firmly believe that returning to the people is most fair. We have no conditions, we haven't discussed. I am speaking to anyone on the phone, I have no restraints regardless of what political area these calls come from. (...) I am speaking on the phone with all political actors that can help with the exit from this crisis and the return to the true problems of the Romanian people."

He made an appeal to responsibility. "I am making a request to all representatives of parliamentary parties to be very careful what we talk in this period, because we are all responsible for our statements," Ciolacu added, when asked about critical statements made towards the PSD by the leader of the PNL, Florin Citu.

Asked if President Klaus Iohannis contacted him, the PSD leader said that he did not have a discussion with the head of state.

"I don't have any certainty, as I am not Nostradamus. I have the certainty that at this moment everyone realized that we must return to the true problems of Romanians," Marcel Ciolacu also said.

The PNL's Executive Bureau has decided, on Monday evening, that Nicolae Ciuca should submit his mandate as Prime Minister-designate and the mandate for negotiation should be more open, announced the Liberals' chair, Florin Citu, Agerpres informs.