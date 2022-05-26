Ciolacu: PSD has decided to enter government because situation in country had become dramatic

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided to enter the government because the situation in the country had become dramatic, said the party's leader, Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, at the presentation of the 6-month stocktaking of government in the coalition.

"We have built a plan and we have struggled to put it into practice as best we can. (...) We come before you and the Romanians to say what we have done and why we have undertaken to enter government. I am glad that the PSD continues to set the "tone" and more recently I am glad that we have evolved. The last time we had witches at the door, now we have the opposition. We decided to enter the government 6 months ago because the situation in the country had become dramatic," Ciolacu stated in Parliament.

According to him, "previous governments have caused a deep lack of confidence."

"There was no time for political experiences that would have kept Romania captive to health, economic and social chaos. It was time for the PSD to take responsibility again and put its shoulder to the stabilization of Romania in the most difficult period after the Revolution," added the leader of the Social Democrats.

He argues that in the face of problems facing Romanians, the Government must make an even greater effort.

The Social Democratic Party presents, on Thursday, the stocktaking report of the first six months of government.