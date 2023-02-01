Ciolacu: PSD not to introduce new taxes, it wants fair balance

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that the social democrats are working on a new government program that will be subject to approval in the coalition, noting that the PSD will not come up with new taxes, but wants a fair business environment for everyone, told Agerpres.

"We are working on a governing program with which we will go in coalition because it will not be PSD's governing program, nor that of the PNL [the National Liberal Party], nor of the UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], it will be a governing program of the coalition and of the Government of Romania," stated Ciolacu.

Asked if the PSD is considering the measure of reducing the VAT on staple foods, Ciolacu said that it is "insufficient".

"At the moment, the working teams are trying to find the best solution because food prices represent the largest component in inflation. And we have assumed that this year we will end with a single-digit inflation and then we will come up with solutions to reduce inflation," said the PSD leader.

"We haven't talked about tax optimization or profit outsourcing, we haven't talked about anything in this regard. We have talked about an equal business environment for everyone. Concretely, we all want big investors and small investors and SMEs and Horeca, absolutely everyone. At the moment, the entire Romanian capital pays 1 pct, as you well know, micro-enterprises, of the turnover, a minimum. PSD wants to create a fair balance in Romania. (... ) I think we are entering a period of fair, competitive partnership, we must all be equal," explained Ciolacu.

If the energy price had been regulated "when we said it, we would not have had an inflation of 16 pct today. What pleases me is the fact that at least we did it in March, because if we hadn't done it in March, we would have had an inflation of 30 pct. When we were talking about the solidarity tax, no one accepted this. At the moment, the European Commission and the European Union are coming up with a solidarity tax at the European level," Ciolacu said.

Marcel Ciolacu also said that the decision will be made transparently after discussions with the business environment and the population.

Finally, Ciolacu also said that solutions will be sought that will lead to economic growth without relying on consumption, but on production. The most important solution is investments, he says, and the workforce, which we must keep in the country.