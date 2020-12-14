Ciolacu (PSD): We either vote for minority government with Rafila as PM, or government of national union

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening that the Social Democrat MPs will vote in the Parliament either a PSD minority government, with Alexandru Rafila as Prime Minister, or a national union government, according to AGERPRES.

"We will go with the proposal of Dr. Alexandru Rafila as Prime Minister and we hope to enter the spirit of the Constitution, and the president to mandate Mr. Rafila to outline his parliamentary majority. (...) We are in a health crisis and in an obvious economic crisis and this obsession to conduct elections, without taking into account the priorities of Romanians, has also led us to a political crisis. It is up to the president how much he wants to deepen this political crisis (...) We will only vote in Parliament Prime Minister Alexandru Rafila. Either he allows us and we vote for a minority government, with Prime Minister Alexandru Rafila, or we make a national union government, as I think it should be and that was rather the will of the Romanians, for power to be shared," Ciolacu told private broadcaster Antena 3.

He stressed that "an agreement with the PNL [the National Liberal Party] on behalf of the PSD, on all levels, is out of the question".

"We do not have at this moment any availability to negotiate with the PNL that in a year has led the country in the situation it is in. It is excluded to have such negotiations. What is happening these days, at Villa Lac 1, a state protocol villa, I do not know if you are allowed to use it for such a thing [PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR negotiations for the formation of a governing coalition, ed.n.]. (...) Villa Lac 1 is at the disposal of the prime minister, the Chamber speaker, the Senate president, or the president of the country, I didn't understand what they are doing there, maybe someone will explain at some point (...) In fact, at Villa Lac 1 there are two political leaders, two losers, they both lost the elections, who want to get the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies in order to save themselves inside the party," said Ciolacu.

The PSD leader pointed out that "any tampering with the Regulation [of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, ed.n.]" will be challenged in court.

"I will use all the constitutional and legal levers to stop the formation of this Parliament if it does not take office democratically, in the spirit of the Constitution and in compliance with the Regulations and laws and they will not do things as it is written and as is customary," Ciolacu added.

The PSD leader explained that the parliamentary oath can only be taken with a physical presence.

"You cannot take the oath online to be a parliamentarian. It does not exist in the Rules of Procedure of Parliament. Nobody has brought changes. (...) Likewise, the hearings of the ministers are conducted physically. (...) After December 20, this Parliament can no longer function. .. (...) If the [new, ed.n.] Parliament is constituted and the customs are respected and the Regulation and things take the normal, democratic course, it is possible to have a Government until Christmas. Technically it is possible, but it depends on very, very many things," Ciolacu added.

Asked if Florin Citu has a chance to be prime minister, Ciolacu replied: "I don't believe it, even if they come to an understanding. I don't see the parliamentarians from UDMR and most of the PNL and USR ones how they can vote for Mr. Citu to be Romania's Prime Minister".