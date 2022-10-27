Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

In order to decide the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, there will be a race within the party, after a statutory amendment will be made in this regard at the next Congress, on Thursday evening told a news conference in southern Craiova the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu.

"I told my colleagues and I had a discussion with them before making this announcement, that from now on a custom has ended in the PSD, that is, the president of the party was by right the candidate for the position of president (of Romania, ed. n.). We have to decide this through a statutory amendment that we will make next year, in order to fit in, however, the elections you are asking me about are at the end of 2024. After that amendment in Congress, I automatically announced that there will be a race for those who want to run for the position of president, within the party. (...) Not a handful of people decide who the candidate is. Just like today, in a broad conference, with mayors, vice mayors, councilors, parliamentarians, they will decide who among those who entered the race represents them best, by vote. So it's a democratic system and, I repeat, we made a mistake somewhere if we lost four times, it means we made a mistake. We have to fix that," Marcel Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader also said, in the context of a comment by journalists about Mircea Geoana and Alexandru Rafila as possible candidates, that currently everyone should focus on the position for which they were voted.

"You should know that Minister Daea, who is next to me, is a person who cannot be neglected as a candidate for the president of Romania," added the head of the PSD.

"Let me do what I know," replied the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea.