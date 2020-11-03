Ciolacu: Romania had to reach 8,000 cases per day for President to accept PSD-proposed solution

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that Romania had to reach almost 8,000 COVID-19 cases per day and more than 120 deaths in 24 hours for President Klaus Iohannis to accept the solution proposed by the social-democrats - a broad consultation with all specialists in epidemiology, regardless of the party they back.

"Romania had to reach almost 8,000 cases a day and more than 120 deaths in 24 hours for President Iohannis to accept the solution proposed for months by PSD [Social Democratic Party]: a wide consultation with all specialists in epidemiology, regardless of the party they back. I hope that President Iohannis is making this gesture not only to save his image, after the devastating figures of the pandemic published today, but also because the serious situation in which we find ourselves is forcing the President to get out of the electoral trenches. Now, when the public health of the country is on the brink of collapse, when it is not too late, clear, coherent measures are needed, proposed by specialists. Otherwise thousands of lives will be lost and registered in the account of the liberal ambition for obtaining an illusory power," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that "for months," PSD had asked President Iohannis "to give up the role of de facto leader of the PNL [National Liberal Party] and to become again the president of all Romanians."

"It is good that he finally understood that he must listen to the advice of specialists, and then to call to Cotroceni the leaders of all parliamentary parties in order to reach a unanimous agreement on the plan by which the state could regain control over the pandemic," he said.