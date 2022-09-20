Ciolacu says LED bulbs may also be introduced in 'Household Appliances Scrappage Scheme'

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday that it is possible that LED light bulbs will be included in the "Household Appliances Scrappage Scheme" program.

He was asked, at the Palace of Parliament, whether the governing coalition decided measures to reduce the energy consumption of domestic consumers.

"From European funds, you know that we have that household appliances scrappage scheme. From my point of view, the highest consumption in a household comes from the washing machine... They are looking for a technical way to fit in, it is not a program separately for light bulbs. From European funds, Romania has access to these projects to change household appliances, so that there is a lower consumption. I also asked to see exactly how much the consumption of light bulbs in a household represents. However, when we make decisions, let's have all the information," said the PSD leader.

He added that after it is known how much energy light bulbs consume in a household, the leaders of the coalition will decide whether or not to include them in the "Household Appliances Scrappage Scheme."

"It's not a bad thing to come with LED bulbs, on the contrary, it's a good thing, but let's see how we frame it - not on the internal budgetary effort, we have this program already approved by the Commission -, let's expand it for this area as well. I would really like to buy Romanian bulbs," said Ciolacu.

Asked whether the light bulbs in the Parliament Palace would also be replaced, Ciolacu specified: "As you well know, I am not involved in buying the light bulbs in Parliament, but if necessary, I will get involved. We will definitely access funds, in case such funds can be accessed". AGERPRES