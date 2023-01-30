Ciolacu: Special pensions - priority #1, a chapter that must be closed once and for all

The Social Democrats consider that special pensions are "priority number one", Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, emphasizing that a "constitutional form must be found together with the Justice Ministry" for this chapter to be closed for good in Romania.

Ciolacu made this statement in a press conference organized after the meeting of the PSD National Council and the meeting of the Social Democrats' parliamentary groups, Agerpres informs.

"I had two days of meetings with my colleagues, we had a working group to sketch our governing program for the next period. Then we had the meeting of the National Political Council, where each PSD minister presented their accomplishments under the coalition's governing program and what follows in the next period. We also had Mr. Jianu deliver a presentation in his capacity as social partner. And together with the parliamentary groups we established the priorities for this session and the leadership of the Parliament, the members of the Standing Bureau and the committee presidents. We detailed the priorities both from the governmental and legislative point of view, and I am referring here first and foremost to the NRRP milestones. From our point of view, special pensions are priority number one and we are waiting, together with the Justice Ministry, to find the constitutional form for the special pensions chapter to be closed once and for all in Romania," declared Marcel Ciolacu.