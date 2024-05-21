Ciolacu: There is long-standing relationship between Turkish Romanian secret services in terms of combating terrorism

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that there has been a long-standing relationship between the Turkish and Romanian secret services regarding the fight against terrorism.

"Romania and Turkey are not competitors. They are two complementary states, in both fields: the aid to Ukraine and, for example, the demining project, which will start working very soon, between Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, so important for the Black Sea, in the context of the war in Ukraine, there has been a relationship between the Turkish secret services and the Romanian secret services for a very long time, a relationship of substance, not one of form, as President Erdogan said, first and foremost, in what concerns terrorism", Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference held in Ankara.

He mentioned that the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the equivalent of joint government meetings, demonstrates the interest of the two countries for a relationship at all levels and for ensuring stability in the region.

"We decided to have a working group regarding the connectivity between Romania and Turkey, but also between Asia and the Caucasus and Europe, so that it is reconfirmed that the Port of Constanta becomes the main port on the Black Sea and a gateway to the European Union With certainty, in the coming period we will have several joint projects, including in the energy field, including in terms of connectivity and gas transit on the Vertical Corridors and the Southern Corridor," said Prime Minister Ciolacu.

The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated on Tuesday, during a press conference held together with the Romanian Prime Minister, that the fight against terrorism was among the topics addressed.

"We shared with the Prime Minister our expectations from Romania in the fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and FETO," Erdogan said.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, was in Ankara on an official visit on Tuesday, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.