Ciolacu: Veterans - symbol of military honor, bravery and dignity

Marcel Ciolacu

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, states, on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of Veterans Day, that they defended the homeland with honor and courage, being "a symbol of military honor, bravery and dignity", according to AGERPRES.

"Honor to the veterans! On Veterans Day, we must mark the sacrifice of those who fought for the defence of Romania's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Veterans defended the homeland with honor and courage and are a symbol of military honor, courage and dignity," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The social-democrat leader believes that "yesterday's and today's generations of the Romanian Army" must continue to be a model for the Romanian society.

 

