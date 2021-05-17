Ciolacu: We still haven't found out where loans, 10% budget deficit have gone

The chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Sunday evening, for the private TV broadcaster Antena 3, that the main mistake of the current governing is the lack of transparency regarding the destination of loans and their budgetary approach for this year.

"Firstly, the capital infusion. Even now we have not found out where the loans and this deficit of almost 10% from the state budget have gone to. The second (mistake of the governing ed. n), the budgetary approach of this year. You have frozen all income, so there is no demand, which will automatically lead to a drop in supply, without the existence of money, we notice that we have arrived, in April, at an inflation of 3.24 per cent (...), so the purchase power of Romanians drops rapidly," Ciolacu said.

Another mistake which the leader of PSD imputes to the governing alliance is the way in which the anti-Covid vaccination is handled.

"In the vaccination area, in this fight with Covid, you cannot not make partnerships with both Romanians and the local administration. All vaccination centers are not made by Citu or Orban, there is nothing done by them, they are all made by the local administrations, regardless of their political color. They just show up and give out the good news. There was nobody who can clearly say what the steps are. The situation of the chronic patients not having access in hospitals has led us in the 10th place worldwide in mortality. The explanation is clear: People have died suffering, people who no longer had access to the health system," the PSD leader concluded.