Ciolacu: Went shopping, got everything I needed for 93.50 lei

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday that he went shopping and, with the amount of almost 100 lei, he bought what he needed.

"I went shopping and got what I needed: lettuce, cucumbers, onions and some potatoes, apples, Ardealul pate and salami, oil and sugar, eggs, yogurt, sheep milk cheese and an Ursus beer - produced in Buzau... total 93.50 lei. It's true, I forgot to get tomatoes, but I still got within 100 lei! What [Romanian products] can you #cumparatiromaneste [buy] for 100 lei?," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

In September, the prime minister was asked by journalists what he could buy with 100 lei. "I think I can buy a lot," Ciolacu replied.

Marcel Ciolacu participated on Wednesday in the launch of the "Cumpara Romaneste" (Buy Romanian) campaign, a project initiated and supported by the Social Democratic Party.