Ciolacu:Like Switzerland, nobody gives us any chance at today's censure motion,will fight until last vote

Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday that, just as Switzerland's football team, nobody gives the Social Democrats any chances at the censure motion, but they will fight until the last vote.

"Last night, together with tens of thousands of spectators, I saw what it means to fight until the last minute. To be exhausted, but to believe in your chance to the end. Like Switzerland, nobody gives us any chances at the censure motion. But we will fight until the last vote. Obviously, we're also counting on the muff on duty. Come on, it can be done!" wrote Ciolacu, on Facebook.

The Chamber of Deputies and Senate are meeting in joint sitting, on Tuesday, to debate and vote on the censure motion initiated by the PSD and titled "Failed Romania: The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government."

The censure motion was presented in the joint chambers last week.

"The PNL-USR-UDMR [National Liberal Party - Save Romania Union - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] leads the Romanian economy to the brink with amazing speed! Romania lives day-to-day, from massive loans taken at astronomical interest rates. The prices have exploded, the pockets of Romanians have emptied. Bills have doubled, basic food items have become luxury items, essential medicine either can't be found or is very expensive. The Euro/RON rate has reached 5 RON, and the liter of gas exceeds 6 RON. Only 'fantastic things'! The public debt defeats record after record, and of the 3 pct deficit target nobody recalls! Notwithstanding, allowances, salaries and pensions are frozen and entrepreneurs complain that the state is not paying for work rendered! No money for state, no money for private enterprise! And then, the question that is on the lips of all Romanians is: what did you do with the money, Mr. Citu!?." according to the document initiated by the PSD MPs.