Ciolos: After parliamentary elections we'll rethink partnerships according to USR PLUS vision; we won't bargain

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Save Romanian Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance co-chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Monday that possible partnerships after the parliamentary elections would be thought according to the manner in which Romania must be governed and they would not bargain.

"We see this revolution of good governance through a direct involvement not only at European level where we already have this involvement with results, but also at local level, in partnership with the governmental level. So, we will propose and we propose to Romanians a true change in which Romania is governed, and starting from this vision and from these partnerships, we'll design the possible partnerships, if needed, after the parliamentary elections, for things to be very clear. We won't bargain," Ciolos told a press conference.

According to him, USR PLUS will explain the principles for building good governance and will not respond to "blame" coming from some parties.

