Ciolos: Let's end this dance of political entertainment where people outweigh outcome

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos says he will wait until Friday for an answer from his former partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - whether or not they understand to reform the governing coalition, pointing out that would like to end what he terms "dance of political entertainment in which people are more important than outcome."

"A lot of emotions right now, names after names, statements and questions that are more worthy of a reality show rather than a situation that involves a lot of poise and urgency. Our former partners have asked me to wait until tomorrow to see whether or not their parties agree or not to reform the coalition. We have decided to wait until Friday. We do not have much time, but we have decided to wait, because a possible coalition-backed government would be the best thing now," Ciolos writes on his Facebook page.

He emphasises that he is not joking about the mandate received from President Iohannis."The political situation is unstable, the economic situation is deteriorating, and the medical situation is disastrous. And yet I get questions after questions about the political games that fascinate everyone right now. I do not fall prey to dissonance and I have patience, because right now someone has to find the calm to solve a crisis. I would like us to put an end to this dance of political entertainment in which people are more important than outcome. I am not asking anyone to make political sacrifices, but I do hope that we are mature enough to know that solutions involve giving up, maybe a form of sacrifice, and also diplomacy."He underscores that there is "a beginning of a negotiation" and asks the media, analysts and people passionate about political games to understand that "the life of many Romanian citizens depends on the result of these days.""I was also asked today if I feel I could be a sacrificial prime minister. My answer is simple: yes, anyone who takes up power in the coming weeks and months will make a sacrifice. The party that owns the government in the coming months does a sacrifice anyhow because it will be a very difficult period. I don't think there is a greater sacrifice than to govern right now, from a political point of view. We are not afraid of it."