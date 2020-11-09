Ciolos: Prime Minister not decided now, President better have less partisan opinions

The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, stated on Monday that the Prime Minister of the Government that will result after the parliamentary elections is not decided now, "from TV or telephone discussions", stating that "it would be better for the President to have less partisan opinions" and "let voters decide who, what party, what the results will be".

"The Prime Minister is not decided now, from discussions we have on TV, on the telephone or in any other part, the discussion now is about what each party wants to do, what candidates they have and after that this sort of discussions start. For the moment, that's not my priority. It would be better if the President had less partisan opinions and let Romanian voters decide who, what party, what the results will be. Anyway, the President has this right granted by the Constitution, to designate the Prime Minister. So, he will have the possibility of expressing his opinion," Ciolos said for the Libertatea newspaper.

The USR PLUS leader added that the games in what regards the designation of the Prime Minister after the parliamentary elections are not already done, mentioning that it's not his business that President Klaus Iohannis stated that he will designate Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister after the elections.

"My issue now and our objective - is to tell the people that we are coming with a complete governing plan, with a plan, with a vision about Romania, and that we have people backing it," said Ciolos.