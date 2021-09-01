 
     
Ciolos: This is no longer a coalition government

Inquam Photos / George Calin
dacian ciolos

This is no longer a coalition government - was the reaction of Co-Chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos after learning about Premier Florin Citu's decision to sack Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

''The promise made to the Liberal mayors (not to the Romanian citizens, as the Prime Minister claims) is more important than the stability and continuity of the coalition. Florin Citu dismisses for no reason the second USR PLUS minister, subordinating the entire government to PNL's interests. This is no longer a coalition government!,'' Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced this evening having sent President Klaus Iohannis the request for the dismissal of Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

