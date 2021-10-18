Ciolos: We hope political forces in Parliament understand urgency and act in good faith

The Prime Minister-designate, Dacian Ciolos, expressed his hope, on Monday, after submitting the list of ministers and the governing programme, that through a decision of political forces to pass his Cabinet through Parliament "political peace" can be achieved, giving the possibility to Romanian society to pass the winter and exit the crisis without "social convulsions."

"We hope the political forces in Parliament understand the urgency and act in good faith. We acted in good faith, with honesty and transparency from the beginning, without making political games, without trying to profit one way or another through speculations on this moment. I want to assure the colleagues in Parliament that we will continue to act in good faith. We don't have the slightest intention of opening a political confrontation in Parliament just to win political points. Each of them will vote with their own conscience and I hope that each thinks twice when they vote and decide if they pass the government that we present. It is not the time for political games," said Ciolos at the Parliament.

"I hope that through such a decision we can reach political peace, which would give the possibility to Romanian society to pass the winter, to exit this crisis and to avoid seeing social convulsions due to the incapacity to make decisions at the political level. This is our strategy, this was our objective from the beginning. We tried to negotiate a political majority before reaching this moment. We didn't manage this, but we decided to go through the end with it, because I believe that this mandate that I received is a responsibility, and a responsibility is assumed to the end, and if this government has support or not will be decided only through the vote," added Ciolos.

"When you're going with a monochrome minority government you are not speaking of a majority anymore. A majority you build beforehand, but you can have a vote in Parliament for a minority government. (...) At this time as well, I am making demarches through what I'm telling you, but not with negotiations under the table, because these negotiations are done before, in order to build a stable majority. Otherwise, we seek to put the arguments on the table and that's what we're doing now and I am not doing it with any sort of irony. What I said - that the votes are counted in Parliament - is a reality," said the Prime Minister-designate.

About the possibility of early elections, Ciolos said: "Let's discuss this at the end of the week, after we have a result for what we proposed now. The answer is that we, the USR [Save Romania Union], are a responsible party and we will always discuss any solution that would lead to exiting the crisis."