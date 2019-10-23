Ciolos: We support all objectives mentioned by USR partners in draft agreement with PM designate

The chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, is happy that the partners in the Save Romania Union (USR) have found the way to support the investiture of the government, mentioning that the formation he leads supports all the objectives mentioned in the draft agreement discussed with the Prime Minister-designate.

"I am glad our partners in the USR have found the way to support the investiture of a government that promises to undertake our priorities. In this way we respond to the desire of the majority of Romanian citizens to urgently send home the catastrophic PSD [Social Democratic Party] government and to create the premises for a more coherent government in the people's interest. We support all the objectives mentioned by the USR partners in the draft agreement discussed with Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban," Dacian Ciolos wrote on Facebook.He emphasizes that these objectives must be put in practice as quickly as possible and, for that reason, the Government needs to assume responsibility for a package of four laws."In order to put into practice as quickly as possible some of these desiderata, we, those in Plus, believe the PNL [National Liberal Party] must make a written commitment that, after the new government is installed, will assume responsibility in Parliament on a package of four laws that we consider essential: the law regarding the election of mayors in two rounds, the "No convicts in public office" law, the law to disband the Justice Crime Investigation Section, and the law to abolish the law of the compensatory appeal, which freed tens of thousands of dangerous criminals," Ciolos mentioned.The PLUS leader believes that an agreement is necessary to have early elections and negotiations for the designation of a candidate for the position of European Commissioner from Romania."The new government needs to agree with the negotiation of a clear and doable calendar to have early Parliamentary elections. Not least, I believe a commitment from the PNL is useful in regards to rapidly starting negotiations with our parties for the designation of a credible candidate from Romania for the position of European Commissioner. We, PLUS, believe that these demands are in full agreement with what Romanian citizens desire, and putting them in practice is only a matter of the political will of those who desire the good of Romania. And we also believe that a collaboration started now can be the basis for discussions that can take place between us after the local and parliamentary elections of next year," Ciolos shows.