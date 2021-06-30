Citu, about using green certificate domestically: It may be simpler method for concerts

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Tuesday, that the instrument of the green certificate could be used domestically in some situations, giving as an example attendance to concerts.

"For hotel workers, we are going full capacity starting July 1 and proof of vaccination is not needed, most of the time. But where there is need for proof of vaccination, maybe a simpler method (...), maybe for concerts, to prove people are vaccinated, maybe this option is simple (...) Organizers choose what option is more comfortable and better for them and offers safety to those who attend concerts," said Citu, at private broadcaster Digi 24.

He emphasized that the green certificate appeared to facilitate movement among countries.

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila announced that during the government sitting on Tuesday a draft emergency ordinance was adopted regulating the legal framework for the issuing, starting with July 1, 2021, of the COVID-19 digital certificate for travel in the EU.

According to Minister Mihaila, the certificates will be issued digitally, and for persons who cannot access them digitally, the town halls, the population records directorates and the public health directorates will be able to assist citizens in obtaining the certificate in printed form.

"In parallel with the certificate, the STS [Special Telecommunications Service] also created an electronic platform for checking the QR codes generated by this digital certificate. At this time, its use domestically is not regulated, but if there are requests from professional associations or economic operators, we can discuss domestic use as well," she explained.